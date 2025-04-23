403
Over 400 Kidney Patients Die in Gaza Amid Medical Crisis
(MENAFN) Over 400 kidney disease patients have died in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, 2023, due to severe shortages in treatment and vital medications, Palestinian medical officials reported on Wednesday.
This tragic loss represents about 42% of the region's kidney patients, officials shared during a press conference at Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital.
The healthcare crisis has also led to the deaths of at least 11 dialysis patients since March, as hospitals struggle under the weight of ongoing Israeli airstrikes and an acute shortage of medical supplies.
Abdullah al-Qishawi, head of nephrology at Al-Shifa, explained that before the war, approximately 1,100 patients received dialysis. Sadly, 416 of them have passed away. Dialysis sessions have been cut from three to two per week per patient. "However, this solution cannot be sustained for long," he cautioned, adding that it risks dangerous toxin buildup in patients' bodies.
As the number of injured people rises and more residents are displaced, hospitals across Gaza are overwhelmed, with many unable to provide the necessary care.
Munir Al-Bursh, Gaza's health director, stated, "The health disaster facing kidney patients is worsening daily." He emphasized that the blockade and refusal to allow life-saving medications to enter Gaza have exacerbated the crisis for kidney patients. With dwindling stocks of essential medical supplies, hospitals can no longer meet the basic treatment needs of the population.
