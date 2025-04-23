Glad That Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Have Got Back Their Central Contracts, Says Ravi Shastri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri said he is pleased Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been reinstated in the recent men's central contracts list. Both Iyer and Kishan were left out in the previous edition of the annual retainers due to not playing domestic games, but were recently brought back on the list for the 2024/25 season.

“I thought seeing Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan back in the mix, because what transpired there was between the team management, the BCCI and the individuals involved. I'm glad that there was communication, things have been sorted out and they get back their contracts.

“Shreyas Iyer in particular, the way he's played for India over the last 18 months and he's become like an absolute certainty in the white-ball format of the game, especially the one-day format, and the way he played in the Champions Trophy, demands recognition.

“They've literally banged the door down, but they were reprimanded. They were given the rap on the knuckles that at times is needed, but I'm glad all's well and settled,” said Shastri in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

Iyer, 30, was the second leading run-scorer in India's triumph in 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, amassing 243 runs at an average of 48.6 and being the side's solid rock at number four position. Shastri delved into the changes Iyer made to his technique, which brought him great success in 50-over cricket.

“He was very side on, was back and back, very much leg-side. The fact that he's prepared to go back and across now and with a very upright stance and the pick up. While he's moving back, the bat's being picked up as well when he's going back and across.”

“That allows him to play both sides of the wicket. If they bang it in short, he can pull and hook. And if there's any room outside the off stump, he can cut as well. So that opens up the game for him rather than being too leg-side where the rib cage was being targeted and then there was no escape."

“Now he's got space to go both ways and he's such a good timer of the ball. He's got good hands and when he gets into position early then he can be devastating as he's showing now when he's batting,” he elaborated.

Iyer is currently leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, where he's made 263 runs in eight games at an average of 43.83. India's next major assignment is the five-match Test tour of England, starting on June 20. Iyer hasn't featured at Test level since playing second Test against England at Visakhapatnam in February 2024, but Shastri believes the right-handed batter has an outside chance of earning a recall.

“Shreyas Iyer in particular, the way he's played for India over the last 18 months and he's become an absolute certainty in the white-ball format of the game, especially the one-day format. He can (earn a recall for Test cricket) but it's again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain (selection). Test cricket, (we) have got to see who the other players are around."