Strong & Quick Response To Pak Jihadi War Against Bharat Needed: Vishwa Hindu Parishad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 23, 2025: Dr. Surendra Jain, Central Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, while condemning the horrific terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, has said that now the time has come to ensure strict action against Islamic Jihadi Pakistan and its Kashmiri sleeper cell and to completely destroy religious terrorism that dares to raise its head again in the valley.
He has said that the manner in which the travellers were massacred in Pahalgam of Kashmir Valley by removing their pants, asking for Kalma and checking their IDs, when it was confirmed that they were not Muslims, is highly condemnable. The entire country is shocked and outraged at this inhuman incident. It is clearly visible that the days of terrorism of 1990 are trying to come back.
Dr Jain said that sleeper cells of terrorists are still present in the Kashmir valley who are always ready to carry out these heinous acts of terrorism at the behest of Pakistan.
He reminded that a few days ago, an MP had said that the travellers and tourists who are coming to Kashmir or buying land there, are committing cultural encroachment here. A few days after that, the army chief of Pakistan had said that taking Kashmir back is the only agenda left for us. Perhaps to fulfil his agenda, he got the jihadi terrorist attack done here! We must understand this ecosystem too.
The VHP leader also said that this is not a normal terrorist incident but it is Pakistan\'s declaration of open war against Bharat. The Government of Bharat should respond to this with equal force and should ensure that the days of terrorism could not return again and no leader or military officer of Pakistan dares to speak such words.
Dr Jain also said that some people say that a terrorist does not have any religion but it is clearly visible by this incident that the Terrorist is definitely has a Majahab (religion).
He also said that why are the Muslim leaders of our country silent on this brutal massacre? They can create chaos in the whole country by showing false fear of Waqf Act but, cannot dare to come out on the streets to protest against the killing of these innocent Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir Valley! This situation is not good. It cannot be accepted.
The whole country is angry at this time. Immediate action should be taken otherwise, this anger can increase further. VHP & Bajrang Dal Volunteers will hold a nationwide protest on 25th of this Month.
