403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Reiterate Support To India
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 22 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) leaders condemned on Tuesday the attack on tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir and reaffirmed their support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her "deepest condolences" to Indian Prime Minister Modi and "every Indian heart grieving today" in a post on X, following what she described as a "vile terror attack" in Pahalgam that claimed "many innocent lives."
She added, "Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you."
For her part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas condemned "the heinous terrorist attack that took place today in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives" in a post on X.
Kallas expressed her "deepest condolences" to the victims, their families, and the people of India, reiterating the EU's firm stance "against terrorism."
Earlier, Indian police announced that at least 24 people were killed in an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir.
The attack took place in Pahalgam, a popular tourist resort inhabited mainly by Muslims.
Indian Prime Minister Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the "heinous act" in a post on X and vowed to "bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice." (end)
arn
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her "deepest condolences" to Indian Prime Minister Modi and "every Indian heart grieving today" in a post on X, following what she described as a "vile terror attack" in Pahalgam that claimed "many innocent lives."
She added, "Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you."
For her part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas condemned "the heinous terrorist attack that took place today in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives" in a post on X.
Kallas expressed her "deepest condolences" to the victims, their families, and the people of India, reiterating the EU's firm stance "against terrorism."
Earlier, Indian police announced that at least 24 people were killed in an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir.
The attack took place in Pahalgam, a popular tourist resort inhabited mainly by Muslims.
Indian Prime Minister Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the "heinous act" in a post on X and vowed to "bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice." (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment