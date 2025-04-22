Who Is Vibhor Sharma? The 6-Year-Old RSS Swayamsevak's Unwavering Routine Leaves Mohan Bhagwat Impressed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met Uttar Pradesh's youngest RSS swayamsevak, six-year-old Vibhor Sharma, in Aligarh district's Panch Nagari area.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: 26 killed as terrorists open fire on tourists

Since then, the boy has become the talk of the town. His unwavering routine-waking up at 5 am, attending school, and never missing an evening RSS shakha session- has left many followers of the Hindu organisation abuzz with admiration for the youngest face of RSS.

Mohan Bhagwat visited Vibhor's home in Panch Nagari on the evening of April 19. After arriving at the gate of the househe asked:“Is this the home of swayamsevak Vibhor?"

| Is the Constitution under threat? Here is what BR Ambedkar's grandson said

An elderly woman standing there replied:“Yes, I am his grandmother."

Then, the elderly woman, Kusum Sharma, and her daughter-in-law Garima welcomedMohan Bhagwat.

TheRSS chiefspent about an hour at the Sharmas' house.

He interacted closely with all family members and took a keen interest in Vibhor's daily life.

“He asked Vibhor his name, what class he studies in, what his school is called, and why he likes going to shakha," said Vibhor's father, Diwakar Sharma.

“My son answered with innocence and clarity, and Bhagwat ji was very pleased," added Diwakar, an engineer and swayamsevak himself.

| Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparks row, asks students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Vibhor studies in Class 1. He has been attending the local shishu shakha for the past one year.

“He participates in niyuddh, danda, samata, and sings the Sangh prayer. He has picked up lathi skills and exercises quickly. Everyone in the shakha likes him," Diwakar said.

When asked about his ambitions, Vibhor said:“I go to the shakha every day. We play and we learn to protect our country. I want to become a soldier and serve the nation. I love the Indian Army."

Mohan Bhagwat was on a five-day visit to Aligarh, calling on Sangh workers to uphold and propagate principles critical for social harmony and national resurgence.

In his interaction with RSS functionaries from the Brij region of central Uttar Pradesh on the last day of his visit on April 21, Bhagwat stressed the urgent need to revive and reconstruct traditional Indian family values, which he described as the "bedrock of Indian society".