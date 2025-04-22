Asembia Unveils Pur-IQTM: A Revolutionary Data Quality Solution For Specialty Pharmacies
New Platform Enhances Data Accuracy, Reduces Delays, and Optimizes
Specialty Pharmacy Operations
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia, a leader in specialty pharmacy innovation, is proud to announce the launch of Pur-IQTM , a cutting-edge data quality solution designed to streamline data management for specialty pharmacies. With Pur-IQ , specialty pharmacies can seamlessly implement and operationalize dispense, status, and enhanced service data programs, improving efficiency and reducing administrative burden.
The innovative solution provides real-time notifications to designated specialty pharmacy users, alerting them of data errors and missing fields. With an intuitive interface, Pur-IQ enables quick and easy corrections, ensuring accurate data submission and minimizing disruptions.
Key Benefits of Pur-IQ:
Accelerates timelines – Reduces delays by identifying and resolving data discrepancies promptly.
Increases participation – Encourages broader engagement in data programs with seamless implementation.
Minimizes rework and phone calls – Reduces inefficiencies by automating error detection and resolution.
Bridges IT, data, business, and operations – Connects critical teams to enhance workflow and collaboration.
"For over a decade, Asembia has been at the forefront of specialty pharmacy innovation, committed to reducing friction and empowering our partners," said Shivani Patel, EVP, Clinical Operations and Technology at Asembia. "With Pur-IQ , we are taking another step forward in optimizing pharmacy operations, allowing our partners to focus on what matters most-delivering exceptional patient care."
As specialty pharmacies continue to navigate an evolving healthcare landscape, Pur-IQ stands as a transformative solution that enhances data integrity and operational efficiency.
For more information about Pur-IQ and Asembia's suite of specialty pharmacy solutions, contact us at: [email protected] or use the following link:
About Asembia
Asembia is a leading healthcare solutions provider, dedicated to advancing specialty pharmacy services through technology, data-driven solutions, and collaborative partnerships. With a mission to optimize patient access and outcomes, Asembia continues to drive innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Bill Fitzgerald
VP Marketing
Asembia
P: 973-564-8004
E: [email protected]
