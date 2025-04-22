Canva Launches AI Paragraph Generator To Help Users Write Faster And Easier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canva, the all-in-one platform for design and creativity, has introduced the, a powerful new tool that helps users quickly craft clear and engaging text.









AI paragraph Generator

This latest addition supports Canva's broader vision of empowering everyone-not just designers-with tools for content creation, whether for social media, marketing, education, or business.

The AI Paragraph Generator transforms a short prompt into a fully structured paragraph, making writing easier for students, professionals, and content creators. Whether drafting social posts, presentations, blog introductions, or business reports, users can generate high-quality text in seconds.

Canva continues to evolve beyond design into a full-stack creativity platform , offering tools that streamline every part of the content creation process. The AI Paragraph Generator joins Canva's expanding suite of AI-powered features , including Magic Write for generating and refining text, the AI Video Generator for turning ideas into videos, and the AI Image Generator for creating custom visuals from simple descriptions. These tools enable users to bring their creative ideas to life faster and more effectively.

Beyond AI, Canva also provides essential productivity and design tools like the QR Code Generator for easy link sharing and the PNG to JPG Converter for quick image formatting. Whether users need to design, write, edit, or share, Canva ensures everything is available in one seamless platform.

The AI Paragraph Generator is now available to all Canva users.

In addition to all of these amazing Products, Canva just launched Canva Visual Suite 2.0 in its recent Canva Create 2025.

To explore this feature, visit Canva's AI Paragraph Generator .









Canva Create 2025

About Canva

Canva is an online graphic design platform that makes it easy to create professional-looking visuals for social media, presentations, marketing materials, and more. It offers a wide range of templates, images, fonts, and other design elements, along with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Canva is available for free with premium options for advanced features and content.

Press inquiries

Canva



Gelo

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

