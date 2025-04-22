The Hideout Salon And Lounge Launches Hideout Academy, A New Inclusive Cosmetology School Opening This Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Chelsea Joffray, Owner, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hideout Salon and Lounge , a cornerstone of creativity and community in East Nashville, is proud to announce the launch of Hideout Academy , a new cosmetology school opening in Fall 2025 with a mission to reshape the future of the industry through inclusive, skill-focused education.With the motto of“Come as you are, leave as a pro,” Hideout Academy is designed to provide young professionals with a supportive, real-world foundation in hair and beauty training.Hideout Academy is now accepting applications for Fall, Spring, Summer, and Winter sessions, with the deadline to apply for the Academy's first-ever Fall session on June 3. The program offers flexible scheduling options, making it easier for students to balance their education with work or family life.Hideout Academy was born directly out of the culture, passion, and values of Hideout Salon. Known for its creative edge and welcoming vibe, the salon has long stood for authenticity, community, and an approach to hair that celebrates individuality - especially for clients with textured and Black hair. The launch of the academy is a natural extension of that mission: to train the next generation of stylists with the same inclusive, client-centered approach that made the salon a Nashville favorite.Set to begin its first classes this August, students will learn not just the fundamentals of hair care and styling, but how to authentically connect with clients and confidently work across all hair types.“We're creating the school we wish existed when we were coming up,” said Chelsea Joffray, owner of The Hideout Salon and Lounge and Hideout Academy.“It's a space that's inclusive, welcoming, and serious about skill, one that aims to create a go-to learning environment for the next generation of beauty specialists.”Fall 2025 Enrollment Dates:Admissions Deadline: June 3Orientation: July 29Classes Begin: August 5Hideout Academy will be located in Nashville and aims to become a hub for aspiring stylists who are ready to push the beauty industry forward.For more information or to apply, visit .About The Hideout Salon and LoungeFounded in East Nashville, The Hideout Salon and Lounge is known for its eclectic style, inclusive atmosphere, and dedication to high-quality hair services for all. Built on the belief that hair is personal and powerful, The Hideout Salon creates space for self-expression while staying rooted in community. From vivid color to natural textures, The Hideout Salon and Lounge team specializes in hair for everyone.

