Kaiju Brooklyn Returns May 30June 1, 2025, With Expanded Programming, Industry Guests, And Monster-Sized Kick-Off Party

Kaiju Brooklyn 2025 storms back into Industry City on May 31–June 1 with monsters, cosplay, screenings, music, and more! Featuring Kaibrogon, the event's official mascot, this vibrant poster teases two days of giant-sized fun in Brooklyn's ultimate celebr

Get ready to stomp the night away at Kaiju After Dark - the official Kaiju Brooklyn 2025 VIP Kick-Off Party! Featuring DJ Peter Paid, DJ Jen Jones, and MC AaimzTako, the party happens May 30 at 7 PM in Industry City's Courtyard 1/2. Costumes, themed drink

Ultraman Tiga strikes a heroic pose alongside AaimzTako, the official host of Kaiju: After Dark - Kaiju Brooklyn 2025's epic Kick-Off Party. Don't miss the chance to party with fandom royalty on May 30 at Industry City!

A weekend of monsters, movies, music and mayhem returns to Industry City with Ultraman, cosplay, panels, 70+ vendors, and a kick-off party, Kaiju: After Dark.

- John Bellotti, Jr.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The monsters are coming back to Brooklyn and taking over Industry City in a BIG WAY! Kaiju Brooklyn , the East Coast's premier celebration of giant monsters, henshin heroes, and Japanese pop culture, returns for its third and biggest year yet on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY.

The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday, May 30 with an electrifying Kick-Off Party, Kaiju: After Dark, featuring an exclusive DJ lineup: DJ Jen Jones opens the night, setting the vibe with high-energy beats, followed by headliner DJ Peter Paid spinning a monster mix to launch the weekend in style. VIP Attendees will also receive an exclusive swag bag featuring collectible items, including a limited-edition mini figure of Kaiju Brooklyn's official mascot, Kaibrogon. The night is hosted by cosplay legend and influencer, AaimzTako, so dressing up is encouraged!

“Brooklyn has always been home to creative energy,” says John Bellotti Jr., founder of Kaiju Brooklyn.“This event brings together a passionate community that celebrates the cinematic art and cultural impact of giant monsters.”

This year's event promises an action-packed weekend that blends fan-favorite traditions with thrilling new additions. Attendees can look forward to special guest appearances from iconic figures in the kaiju and tokusatsu world, including Linda Miller, Keone Young, and Philip Andrew, who will share stories and insights from their legendary careers.

The weekend will feature the North American premiere screening of the highly anticipated Ultraman Arc movie, giving fans an exclusive first look at the next chapter in the Ultraman legacy. Throughout both days, fans can dive deeper into the genre through a robust lineup of live panels hosted at the bkONE : Tom Kane Theatre, with Q&A sessions, offering behind-the-scenes access to actors, creators, effects artists, and cultural experts.

Cosplayers will once again take center stage in the Kaiju Brooklyn Cosplay Contest, where monster fans of all ages can suit up, show off, and compete for epic prizes. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Bronx sponsored Kaiju Lounge at Gunhill Public House returns as the event's social hotspot - a laid-back hangout space with themed drinks, meet-and-greets with featured cosplayers, and perfect photo ops and DJ entertainment.

At the heart of the event is the expansive vendor and artist hall, featuring over 70 of the top names in kaiju collectibles, designer vinyl, original art, and rare imports. From longtime legends like Marusan to up-and-coming creators, this curated marketplace is a paradise for fans and collectors alike.

“Kaiju Brooklyn is a prime example of what makes Brooklyn's arts scene so electric,” added Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions.“We're honored to help bring this wild, joyous, stomping celebration of fandom to life in the heart of Industry City.”

Featured Artists & Vendors Include:

Marusan, Robo7, GloZilla, Jeff Zornow, See Kev Draw, Vampire Robots, Life On Saturn Comics, The Art of Mark Dos Santos, Popculture USA, Kaiju Big Battel, Seismic, RespectGraphics, Skullstar Productions, Rosebank Tattoo, bkONE productions, Kaiju Noir Productions, Mutant Ideas, Ultrazilla, Spumoni Toys Co, Kaiju Assault, and many more.

Full list and tickets available at .

Event Summary

Dates: Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1, 2025

Kick-Off Party: Friday, May 30, 2025 – Featuring DJ Jen Jones and DJ Peter Paid

Location: Industry City, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets & Info:

Social: @KaijuBrooklyn on Instagram, X, TikTok

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering the world of giant monsters, Kaiju Brooklyn 2025 invites you to stomp, roar, and celebrate the imagination and legacy of kaiju culture in one of New York's most vibrant creative hubs.

John Bellotti, Jr

Kaiju Brooklyn

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.