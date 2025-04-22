Theradaptive Appoints Daniel Wolf As Chief Financial Officer, Continuing Executive Transformation

FREDERICK, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradaptive, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein therapeutics for tissue regeneration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Wolf as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wolf brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the medical device and healthcare sectors, including senior roles at Medtronic and Baxter International.

Wolf most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and M&A Officer at Baxter International. Prior to Baxter, he spent over 12 years at Medtronic, where he held a variety of leadership positions predominantly in the Spine & Biologics division, including President of Medicrea and Vice President and General Manager of Intelligent Data Solutions. During his tenure at Medtronic, Wolf led major strategic transactions and played a key role in business development, corporate strategy, and healthcare economics.

Wolf holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Bowdoin College, a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and a Master of Science in Health Sciences and Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves as a board director for SI-Bone.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Theradaptive team," said Dr. Luis M. Alvarez, Founder and CEO of Theradaptive. "Dan's proven track record in financial leadership, strategic growth, and M&A in our specific field of interest will be instrumental as we accelerate towards commercialization of our targeted therapeutic delivery platform. Dan is uniquely prepared to manage the rapidly growing interest among strategics and large investors heading into our Series B this summer."

Wolf's appointment as CFO is part of a broader executive transformation that started with the appointment of Dr. Frank Vizesi as CSO, and continued with the addition of Jeffrey Dunn to the Board of Directors. All three are seasoned medical device executives that bring a wealth of experience in spine and musculoskeletal in preparation for the highest value creation period in the company's history.

Wolf commented, "Theradaptive's innovative approach to targeted therapeutic delivery is a gamechanger and its commitment to transforming patient care is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to drive the company's next phase of growth and deliver value to patients, partners, and investors."

"Dan is a world-class leader with deep experience across strategy, finance, and M&A in the musculoskeletal space," said Jeffrey Dunn, Member of the Board. "His leadership will be critical as the company continues to grow and engage with key stakeholders across the industry."

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, Theradaptive is at the forefront of developing novel protein engineering technologies that enable precise therapeutic delivery for multiple indications. The appointment of Daniel Wolf as CFO underscores Theradaptive's commitment to deepening its executive team as it enters a period of exceptional value creation that will follow completion of enrollment in its Phase II study.

About Theradaptive

Theradaptive is a privately held, clinical-stage biologics company developing protein therapeutics for spine, orthopedics, dental, and soft tissue repair and targeted therapeutics in diverse areas such as immuno-oncology. The company leverages its therapeutic delivery platform to deliver recombinant biologics to targeted areas in the body with high precision and persistence to address unmet medical needs. For more information on Theradaptive and its clinical development program, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn . OsteoAdapt TM SP is an Investigational Device. Limited by US Federal law to investigational use.

Contacts :

Serena Santiago

[email protected]

Investors:

David Stewart

[email protected]

SOURCE Theradaptive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED