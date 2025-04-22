Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Wound Care Market Projected To Surpass $7.65 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At A CAGR Of 18.33%

The artificial intelligence (AI) in the wound care market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.33% from US$3.32 billion in 2025 to US$7.65 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the artificial intelligence (AI) in the wound care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.33% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.65 billion by 2030.The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare has been gaining momentum in recent years, and now it is making its way into the wound care market . This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the way wounds are treated, providing faster and more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes.The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. AI technology has the potential to significantly improve wound care by providing real-time monitoring, early detection of complications, and personalized treatment plans.One of the main advantages of AI in wound care is its ability to analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns that may not be visible to the human eye. This allows for more accurate and timely diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes. Additionally, AI technology can assist healthcare professionals in creating personalized treatment plans based on a patient's specific wound characteristics, medical history, and other factors.The integration of AI in wound care also has the potential to reduce healthcare costs by minimizing the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities and preventing unnecessary treatments. This technology can also improve patient satisfaction by providing more efficient and effective wound care.As the use of AI in wound care continues to grow, it is important for healthcare professionals to stay updated on the latest advancements and incorporate this technology into their practice. With its potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, AI is set to revolutionize the wound care market and bring about a new era of wound healing.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in the wound care market that have been covered are KroniKare Pte Ltd, Swift Medical, Wound Vision, EKare Inc., Healthy. io,Intellicure, Perspective Solutions, Spectral AI, Tissue Analytics, among others.The market analytics report segments the artificial intelligence (AI) in the wound care market as follows:.By TypeoAcute WoundoChronic Wound.By TechnologyoDeep LearningoMachine LearningoOther Technologies.By End-UseroClinical Trials and Research CentersoHealth AgenciesoHospitalsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoUKoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.KroniKare Pte Ltd.Swift Medical.Wound Vision.EKare Inc..Healthy. io.Intellicure.Perspective Solutions.Spectral AI.Tissue Analytics.The Wound Pros.Healogics.VantiqReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Chronic Wound Care Market:.Advanced Wound Care Market:.Cardiovascular Care Market:.Palliative Care Market:.Urologic Care Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

