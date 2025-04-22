403
Russia vows defense backing to African nations
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to assisting the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in strengthening its defense capabilities. During talks with foreign ministers from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso in Moscow on Thursday, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is ready to provide significant support in building the joint forces of the Sahel nations, improving combat readiness, and training military personnel and law enforcement officers.
This pledge adds to ongoing bilateral defense cooperation and aligns with the AES's broader goals of economic development and diplomatic progress. Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop expressed gratitude, noting Russia’s solidarity during difficult times. Niger’s Foreign Minister Bakari Yaou Sangare highlighted the alliance's reliance on Russia for arms supplies and its assistance in countering terrorism and securing independence.
In response to growing instability in the region, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, all under military rule, have severed defense ties with France and formed the AES. They have sought Russia’s assistance, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts. Additionally, Russia has held talks with Mali and Niger on enhancing security cooperation and addressing regional conflicts.
