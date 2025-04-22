Blockchain Week Rome 2025 Set To Return On May 9-10 At Palazzo Dei Congressi

International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25

- Event OrganizersROME, ITALY, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 9-10, 2025, Blockchain Week Rome returns for its sixth edition. BWR25 confirms its position as the largest Italian event dedicated to blockchain and crypto, a key reference point in the Mediterranean, set to welcome over 4,000 participants at the Palazzo dei Congressi, EUR, Rome.Two intensive days where the world's leading experts will take the stage at the majestic Palazzo dei Congressi, a venue spanning over 6,000+ sqm of expo area, providing the perfect setting for an event of this scale.In previous editions, BWR has hosted high-profile international speakers and partnered with major industry players, including Binance, Tether, Polkadot, Mesh, Visa, Ledger, and Crypto. The 2025 edition promises to maintain the same high-quality standards, featuring top international speakers and leading companies in the industry. The full program will be revealed in the coming weeks on the official website.“This year, we aim to exceed all expectations, of offering our community an unprecedented networking experience.”The Summit Will Feature:- Keynotes & Panels with industry leaders- Expo Area showcasing the most innovative blockchain solutions- Strategic Networking Sessions- Business Matching OpportunitiesOver the years, BWR has become a catalyst for the industry-countless partnerships, collaborations, and even new companies have emerged thanks to connections made at previous editions.Location: Palazzo dei Congressi – Via della Pittura, 50 – 00144 RomeFor tickets and sponsorship information:Students can request a special discount code by emailing ... with the subject line“Student Discount 2025.”Anyone can take adv advantage of the Discount Code: KEYDIFFERENCE10ContactsEvent Info | Staff – ...Sponsor Relations | Daniele Butturini – ...Blockchain Week Rome is an Event Management Group production.

Partita Iva

Event Management Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.