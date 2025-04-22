Voice2me.Ai Launches Ultra-Secured AI Voice Agents Intelligence Platform For Servicenow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voice2Me.ai launches ultra-secured AI voice agents platform for ServiceNow, delivering multilingual support, conversational intelligence, and enterprise-grade automation

Fairfax, Virginia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voice2Me.ai officially announces the launch of the industry's first ultra-secured AI voice agents intelligence platform, now available for ServiceNow clients. The platform introduces a ServiceNow-native solution that combines AI voice intelligence, intelligent chat, and image recognition to automate and elevate customer service operations.



Designed to help enterprises manage customer interactions more efficiently, Voice2Me.ai's platform enables organizations to automate up to 80% of customer engagements while reducing operational costs by up to 60%.

"Our ServiceNow-native platform delivers military-grade security with consumer-grade simplicity," said Eva Karnaukh, CEO of Voice2Me.ai. "Enterprises can now deploy AI voice intelligence in minutes instead of months, reshaping how they approach conversational interactions at scale."

Key features include:



Ultra-Secured Headless Architecture : Zero data persistence with HIPAA and FedRAMP compliance readiness.



ServiceNow-Native Voice Intelligence : Embedded directly into ServiceNow workflows with no third-party tools required.



Instant Multilingual Support : Natural conversation capabilities in over 50 languages, enabling global service coverage.

Enterprise-Grade Scalability : Manages thousands of concurrent AI-driven voice interactions reliably.



Unlike traditional add-on solutions, Voice2Me.ai offers a fully integrated voice automation experience within ServiceNow environments, allowing organizations to enhance their service desks, automate field support, and improve overall customer service delivery without complex implementation cycles.

“Our platform is about making AI voice deployment simple, secure, and scalable for enterprises,” added Karnaukh.“With real conversational intelligence, multilingual support, and native integration, Voice2Me.ai is redefining how organizations interact with their customers and teams.”

Voice2Me.ai technology is backed by partnerships with Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google, ensuring access to the latest advancements in AI voice intelligence and infrastructure.

Committed to helping organizations optimize their customer service operations, Voice2Me.ai provides around-the-clock support, tailored onboarding programs, and ongoing platform optimization.

