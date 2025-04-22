Vahbiz Dorabjee Talks About Finding Love Again, Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating And Marriage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee revealed that she's ready to embrace love once again, expressing her excitement about dating, marriage, and starting a family.

In a candid conversation, she opened up about her career journey, personal life, and aspirations. Known for her performances in popular television shows, Vahbiz shared that while she is currently single, she is open to love and excited about the idea of settling down. Vahbiz told IANS, "So far, I am single, but definitely I am now looking forward to dating, marriage, and kids."

For the unversed, Vahbiz Dorabjee tied the knot with television actor Vivian Dsena in 2013 after meeting on the sets of the popular television show 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.' However, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2017, leading to an eventual divorce in 2021. Since then, both have moved forward in life - Vivian has remarried Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and is now a father to a baby girl, while Vahbiz has shifted her focus towards personal growth and self-care.

Dorabjee has effortlessly transitioned from a model to an actor and now a successful entrepreneur. Reflecting on this evolution, she shared,“The transition has been beautiful, like a dream. Destiny has played a huge part in everything that's come my way. All the shows I've been part of, the fame, and the opportunities-it's more than I ever imagined. I'm forever grateful and look forward to doing even more good work.”

While many may wonder if she'll be seen in a reality show like 'Bigg Boss,' Vahbiz revealed that she's not ready for it just yet.“The offers have always been there, but I haven't had the confidence to enter the house. I'm also not doing any other reality shows at the moment,” she said.

Further, speaking about the challenges of the entertainment industry, she noted the increasing competition. "Well, today, the competition is obviously much higher compared to when we started. Although it wasn't easy back then either, it's significantly tougher now because almost every second person wants to become an actor,” she remarked.

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who seamlessly juggles multiple roles, shared that what she enjoys the most is simply working with purpose.

“I like to be the jack of all trades, so basically what I enjoy the most is my work. As long as I am working and stepping out with a purpose, I absolutely enjoy acting-that is always going to be number one for me because you get to play so many different characters. At the same time, I absolutely enjoy being an influencer because I get to be myself and explore so many different products. I love connecting with new people through my shows,” she mentioned.

Vahbiz Dorabjee began her television career with the popular series“Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,” where she portrayed the character of Panchi Dobriyal. In 2013, she appeared as Alak in the TV drama“Saraswatichandra.” She later featured in the show“Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.'