Hollywood icon Oliver Stone criticizes ‘Russiagate lies’
(MENAFN) Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone has sharply criticized the claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, calling them "lies." For years, Democrats have accused the Kremlin of covertly influencing the race in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump. A 2019 report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia had interfered in the election, primarily through hacking and social media messaging, but found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
When asked last week if Trump was right to challenge the FBI and CIA over the Russia probe, Stone responded, “Look at Russiagate; we paid for it,” praising Trump for taking action against what he sees as a politically motivated attack.
Stone criticized the entire Russia investigation, stating, "I hate what they did with Russiagate. I really do. I think it’s, again, the lying, the lying, the lying, and selling that to the American people." He also lamented the negative portrayal of Russia, calling it "un-American" and suggesting that Russia and China could be potential allies instead of enemies, pointing to the role of propaganda in shaping public perception.
Mueller's investigation did find instances of attempted obstruction by Trump and led to several indictments of his campaign staff, but Trump himself was not charged. Trump has consistently maintained that the allegations of Russian interference were part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” aimed at undermining his presidency. The Russian government has denied any involvement in the 2016 election interference. In 2016, President Vladimir Putin dismissed the accusations as "a mythical, imaginary problem" fueled by "hysteria."
