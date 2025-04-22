403
US Lowers Diplomatic, Development Engagement in Africa
(MENAFN) The United States is significantly scaling back its diplomatic and development efforts in Africa, leading to increasing worries about the future of the region’s progress in health, education, and economic growth.
This reduction in engagement is particularly concerning in light of the region’s ongoing struggles with critical issues such as healthcare and poverty.
A leaked executive order from the Trump administration revealed plans to restructure the State Department’s Africa operations, which would involve a substantial decrease in funding and resources for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
This announcement has raised alarms among development experts and local leaders, as USAID has long been a major player in addressing Africa’s challenges.
In January, the US government implemented a 90-day freeze on USAID foreign aid, which has had a detrimental effect on vital initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Programs aimed at treating HIV/AIDS, preventing malaria, providing maternal health services, and supporting agriculture have all been severely disrupted.
The consequences have been particularly severe in countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, where life-saving projects have been either suspended or reduced due to lack of funding.
USAID’s priorities are shifting towards a smaller number of “strategic countries,” which has resulted in a reduced presence across the continent. Based on data from the US Foreign Assistance Data portal, several African nations—such as Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, and Seychelles—received no aid from the US this year.
Meanwhile, nations like Cape Verde, Comoros, and Gambia only received minimal support.
On the diplomatic front, the US is preparing to close embassies in several African countries, including Eritrea, Gambia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, and the Central African Republic.
Additionally, consulates in Cameroon and South Africa are also expected to shut down.
This downsizing marks a significant shift in US foreign policy towards the African continent, which has traditionally been a region of significant diplomatic presence for the US, second only to China.
