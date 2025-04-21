403
Kuwait Amir Mourns Late Pope Francis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah mourned on Monday in a cable sent to Cardinal of the Catholic Church Giovanni Battista Re, the demise of Pope Francis at the age of 88 years old.
In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sorrow and praised the Pope's great contributions, including the Pope's courageous stances, which supported peace and coexistence, and became a model of religious tolerance and bringing people together, and forgiveness throughout his career. (end)
