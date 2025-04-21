Summary Notice Of Pendency And Proposed Settlement Of Shareholder Derivative Actions

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI Holdings Inc., formerly known as TuSimple Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("CreateAI" or the "Company"), today released the following notice:

A Federal Court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO OR WHICH HELD SHARES OF TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS, INC. ("TUSIMPLE" OR THE "COMPANY") COMMON STOCK.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE ACTION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23.1 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (the "California Court"), of the pendency of the stockholder derivative action captioned Wilhoite, et al. v. Hou, et al., Case No. 3:23-cv-02333-BEN-MSB, pending in the California Court, and the stockholder derivative action captioned In re TuSimple Holdings, Inc. Stockholder Litigation, C.A. No. 2022-1095-PAF (the "Delaware Action" and, together with the California Action, the "Actions"), pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the Settling Parties have reached a proposed settlement of the Actions (the "Settlement"), subject to the approval of the California Court, as provided in a Stipulation of Settlement dated December 18, 2024 (the "Stipulation"). Under the terms of the proposed Settlement, Settling Defendants will cause to be paid $42,500,000 in cash into an escrow account, which together with any interest earned on the cash payment and less any deductions for attorneys' fees and expenses for Plaintiffs' Counsel (including any incentive awards to Plaintiffs) and any applicable taxes and tax expenses, will be paid to the Company. Additionally, pursuant to the Settlement (i) Settling Defendants and TuSimple acknowledge that the Actions played a substantial role in the amendment of the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, dated April 3, 2024, by and among TuSimple and Mo Chen and (ii) TuSimple and Hydron affirm that they are parties to the Mutual Confidentiality and Nondisclosure Agreement that continues to remain binding on TuSimple and Hydron.

A more detailed description of the Settlement terms, as well as a description of the history of the Actions and an explanation of stockholders' legal rights with respect to the Settlement, is provided in the full printed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Actions (the "Notice"). The Notice and the Stipulation are publicly available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, , and on California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel's websites: and .

The California Court will consider the Settlement and all matters related to the Settlement at the Settlement Fairness Hearing. The Settlement Fairness Hearing will be held on July 9, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Roger T. Benitez at the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Courtroom 5A (Fifth Floor) of the Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101. At the Settlement Fairness Hearing, the California Court will, among other things: (i) determine whether the California Plaintiffs and California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel have adequately represented the interests of TuSimple and its stockholders; (ii) determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to TuSimple and its stockholders, and should be approved by the Court; (iii) determine whether the Judgment, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation, should be entered dismissing the California Action with prejudice; (iv) determine whether the application by California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel, on behalf of all Plaintiffs' Counsel, for an award of attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, including any application for an incentive award to each of the Plaintiffs (the "Fee and Expense Application"), should be approved; and (v) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement. Stockholders do not need to attend the Settlement Fairness Hearing.

Please Note: The California Court has reserved the right to adjourn the Settlement Fairness Hearing or any adjournment thereof, including the consideration of the Fee and Expense Application, without further notice of any kind other than by oral announcement at the Settlement Fairness Hearing or any adjournment thereof. The Court has further reserved the right to approve the Stipulation and the Settlement, at or after the Settlement Fairness Hearing, with such modifications as may be consented to by the Settling Parties and without further notice to TuSimple stockholders. The Settlement Fairness Hearing may be converted to a hearing by Zoom or telephone, in which case information about how to attend the hearing remotely will be provided on the docket. You should monitor the Court's docket and the websites of California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel, as indicated below, before making plans to attend the Settlement Fairness Hearing. You may also confirm the date and time of the Settlement Fairness Hearing by contacting California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel as indicated below.

If you are a TuSimple stockholder who or which continues to hold shares of TuSimple common stock as of July 9, 2025, the date of the Settlement Fairness Hearing, you may object to the proposed Settlement and the Fee and Expense Application in writing, and you also have the right to appear at the Settlement Fairness Hearing. Any objections must be in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Court for the United States District Court for the Southern District of California and delivered to California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel and TuSimple's Counsel such that they are received no later than June 18, 2025 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please Note: Because the Actions were brought as derivative actions, which means that the Actions were brought by Plaintiffs on behalf of, and for the benefit of, TuSimple, the cash recovery from the Settlement will go to the Company. Individual TuSimple stockholders will not receive any direct payment from the Settlement. Also, please note that there is no proof of claim form for stockholders to submit in connection with this Settlement, and stockholders are not required to take any action in response to this notice.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE COURT TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT.

All questions regarding this notice and the Settlement should be made to California Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel:

Jeroen van Kwawegen

Bernstein Litowitz Berger

& Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Telephone: (800) 380-8496

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Francis A. Bottini, Jr.

Albert Y. Chang

Bottini & Bottini, Inc.

7817 Ivanhoe Avenue, Suite 102

La Jolla, CA 92037

Telephone: (858) 914-2001

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Website:

Dated: April 17, 2025

By Order of the Court

United States District Court Southern District of California

About CreateAI Holdings Inc.

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR for CreateAI

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE CreateAI Holdings Inc.

