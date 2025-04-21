Celebrating 5 Years Of Sharing Stories-Storied Stuff Releases Book With Proceeds Helping Those Impacted By LA Wildfires

Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume I (with color photos) includes over 100 brief, moving essays on treasured objects & the memories they inspire

- Sharon FifferWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Connecticut-based independent book publisher Christmas Lake Press , in collaboration with Steve and Sharon Fiffer's Storied Stuff project, announces the publication of Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume I, releasing on April 30.Storied Stuff began as a project that the Fiffers, both professional writers, created during the early days of the pandemic. In the Spring of 2020, they invited friends and fellow writers to share stories and photos of cherished keepsakes. This inspired them to launch storied-stuff, where they post new offerings every Wednesday-to date some 500 pieces by over 200 contributors that have garnered hundreds of thousands of viewings. The website is a labor of love for the couple; they haven't taken a penny. Nor will they from the book.Steve, a Guggenheim fellow, has written some 20 nonfiction books on everything from baseball to social justice, as well as his own memoir and collaborations with civil rights icon C. T. Vivian and former Secretary of State James Baker (NY Times bestseller). Sharon penned the acclaimed eight-book Jane Wheel mystery series published by St. Martin's Minotaur. The couple also edited three collections of original essays, HOME, FAMILY, and BODY, featuring original essays by Jane Smiley, Alex Kotlowitz, Edwidge Danticat, and others.To commemorate the fifth anniversary of Storied Stuff's online launch, Steve and Sharon have put together two volumes of their favorite pieces. Christmas Lake Press will be publishing each of these as paperbacks with color photos-about 100 essays and photos in each volume. The release date for Volume I of Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups is April 30-coinciding with National Storytelling Month in May. Contributors include bestselling author James Finn Garner, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan, singer-songwriter Junior Burke, as well as teachers, lawyers, doctors, artists, businesspeople, and others. Cherished keepsakes include childhood diaries, baseball cards, family heirlooms, and more. In one essay, a professional pianist shares the improbable story of her prized James Brown autograph. In another, a pediatrician introduces a hand puppet that has entertained children in his family for four generations. Volume II will be published in the fall.In blurbing the book, Alex Kotlowitz wrote: "Storied Stuff is this poignant collection of the things we hold on to. But at its core it's about family and friends and community, about connections, a reminder to hold close not only to objects but also to the people we love."The first contribution of $750 has already been made to Stack the Shelves, a community-focused free pop-up bookstore organized by Traci Thomas and designed to help replenish books lost in the LA fires and bring the joy of reading back to those most impacted. Attendees of the May 4 event will receive a gift card to Octavia's Bookshelf in Pasadena. Earlier this year this independent bookstore owned by Nikki High helped fire victims by converting into an essentials pantry. Storied Stuff is also donating 10 copies of Volume I to Octavia's.Says Christmas Lake Press publisher Thomas Fiffer: "It has been a joy to work with my brother Steve and sister-in-law Sharon on putting the moving and inspiring material on the Storied Stuff website into print. Each essay captures a moment, a memory, a mindset, and in most cases, a kinder, gentler time and place. I was especially pleased with the decision to print the book in color, giving life to the photos that accompany each piece.”“It seems only fitting that this book about beloved stuff benefit those so suddenly and tragically separated from their own keepsakes,” says Sharon Fiffer. Adds Steve,“We expect to be contributing to and partnering with several other not-for-profits in the coming weeks. Next on the agenda is a read-a-thon benefit. Stay tuned.”To learn more about Storied Stuff, visit storied-stuff.Storied Stuff: Show and Tell for Grownups Volume I will be available on Amazon on April 30, and books can be pre-ordered from the publisher on the Christmas Lake Press website.

Thomas Fiffer

Christmas Lake Press

+1 203-293-8337

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.