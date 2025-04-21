Vance In India: US VP's Boys Don Kurtas, Girl In Anarkali For India Visit Netizens Say 'Adorable'

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday. He was accompanied by his India-origin wife Usha Vance , three children.

As they arrived at the Palam airport, the Vance kids – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel – caught the social media's attention. Dressed in traditional Indian outfits for their visit to mother Usha Vance's native country, the children charmed the Internet with their ensemble.

The young boys, Ewan and Vivek, wore kurta pyjamas while the youngest, Mirabel, wore an Anarkali-style suit teamed with an embroidered jacket.

Netizens were awestruck by the young Vances and said they looked“adorable” in Indian wear.

“How adorable!” a social media user said.

“Not a supporter of Vance, but look at those lil kids.... Tooooo cute,” added another.

“Usha's kids are so adorable,” said another user.

“They're more Indian than us Indians,” quipped another user.

A user also noticed JD Vance carrying Mirabel in his arms as she got off the plane, and said,“Father's love for daughter.”

However, a few users were not impressed and said it was not fair for the kids to wear Indian attire while Usha, the person with actual Indian ties, wears a Western dress.

“Oooh how i hate this . Y are they making the kids partake cultural appropriation, do kids in India roam around in lehenga choli and kurtas??” a user said.

“She is an indian doesnt she know ?? The only indian in it is wearing a dress and blazer .. all things said ,, vance is always hugging his kids .. he seems like such a present father that is one nice thing about him,” the user added.

“She can't even wear a saree or any other form of traditional Indian dress! She is of Indian origin at the end of the day,” said another user.

In Delhi, the US Vice President and his family are staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel.

JD Vance's India visit spans Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

When will JD Vance meet PM Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances on Monday evening after holding wide-ranging talks with the US Vice President.

The Vances India visit schedule:

JD Vance and his family are scheduled to leave for Jaipur on Monday night.

On April 22, the Vances will visit a number of historical sites in Jaipur, including the Amer Fort, also known as Amber Fort. The fort is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In the afternoon, the US Vice President is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur.

The US Vice President and his family will travel to Agra on the morning of April 23.

In Agra, they will visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram which is an open air emporium showcasing various Indian artefacts.

After concluding their visit to Agra, the Vances will return to Jaipur on the second half of April 23.

The US Vice President and his family will depart for the US from Jaipur on April 24.

