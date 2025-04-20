US Says It Would Welcome Extension Of Ceasefire Between Ukraine And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The US State Department said on Sunday it would welcome the extension of the Easter truce between Ukraine and Russia.

A State Department spokesperson said this in a comment to Reuters , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We have seen President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire. As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday," the spokesperson.

As reported, on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would abandon efforts to negotiate a peace deal if no clear progress is made in the near future.

Russian forces violated ceasefire over 2,000 times since start of day –

Meanwhile, during his visit to Rome, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance the United States remains optimistic about the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

However, on Sunday, the Kremlin announced that combat operations would resume at 00:00 on April 21, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to extend the Easter truce, which Moscow had unilaterally declared the previous day.