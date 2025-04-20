403
South Sudanese Refugee Recalls Harrowing Escape Amid Sudan's Conflict
(MENAFN) As the conflict in Sudan escalated, Sarah Williams and her children found themselves ensnared in the violence that swept through their Khartoum neighborhood. Gunfire shattered the tranquility of their home, flames engulfed nearby structures, and explosions erupted from damaged power lines.
"We were crawling on the ground," she remembers, clutching her one-year-old son. "It was chaos."
At 33, Williams is a mother of five who fled South Sudan in 2013 amid the civil war that erupted just two years after the nation gained independence from Sudan. The initial hope surrounding independence quickly dissipated as a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar, ignited a civil war that claimed around 400,000 lives and displaced 2.5 million people.
Williams herself became one of the displaced. After relocating to Khartoum, which was peaceful at the time, she managed to rebuild her life by working as a housekeeper for a middle-class family. However, in 2023, she was forced to flee once more as fighting erupted between military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
"The conflict started among themselves," Williams explains. "But later, they began killing South Sudanese also, even though we weren't part of their fight."
