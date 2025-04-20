403
UN Acknowledges Russia's Temporary Easter Truce in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed its approval of Russia's declaration of a temporary ceasefire for Easter in Ukraine, as stated by a spokesperson on Saturday.
"We have consistently called for a durable ceasefire in Ukraine, and reiterate our support for meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions," remarked Stephane Dujarric.
This announcement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's unilateral decision to implement a 30-hour ceasefire, commencing at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500GMT) on Saturday and concluding at midnight Sunday.
"For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today. ... I order a halt to all military operations for this period," Putin stated.
In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Kyiv would respond in a "mirror manner."
