403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov emphasizes Russia ‘not chasing anyone’ for sanctions lifting
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that trade between Russia and the United States has significantly dropped due to what he called Washington’s "illegal sanctions." Despite this, he emphasized that Russia is not seeking to have the sanctions lifted.
Sanctions were first imposed on Russia following its reunification with Crimea in 2014, and later expanded after allegations of interference in U.S. elections. Under President Joe Biden, these sanctions were further intensified following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
In an interview with Kommersant on Monday, Lavrov criticized the global economy’s shift, claiming that sanctions have become the main tool of U.S. foreign policy under Biden. He contrasted this with the Trump administration, which, despite sanctioning Russia, had at least discussed potential trade and economic cooperation.
Lavrov noted that economic exchanges between Russia and the U.S. have plunged by roughly 95% compared to the $30 billion level a decade ago, largely due to these sanctions. He stated that any future cooperation would depend entirely on Washington's actions, underscoring that Russia is not actively seeking sanctions relief.
Russia has consistently condemned the Western sanctions, calling them ineffective and illegal. Lavrov pointed out that they have failed to harm the Russian economy or isolate it from the global financial system. In fact, Russia has increasingly shifted its trade focus to Asia and the Global South, particularly with China and India.
In March, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Washington might consider lifting some sanctions on Russia to facilitate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea as part of efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. However, on Saturday, Trump extended the sanctions for another year, citing continued threats to U.S. national security.
Lavrov also stressed the importance of Russia not depending on foreign partners in critical sectors, even if sanctions are eventually lifted, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s calls to preserve economic sovereignty.
Sanctions were first imposed on Russia following its reunification with Crimea in 2014, and later expanded after allegations of interference in U.S. elections. Under President Joe Biden, these sanctions were further intensified following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
In an interview with Kommersant on Monday, Lavrov criticized the global economy’s shift, claiming that sanctions have become the main tool of U.S. foreign policy under Biden. He contrasted this with the Trump administration, which, despite sanctioning Russia, had at least discussed potential trade and economic cooperation.
Lavrov noted that economic exchanges between Russia and the U.S. have plunged by roughly 95% compared to the $30 billion level a decade ago, largely due to these sanctions. He stated that any future cooperation would depend entirely on Washington's actions, underscoring that Russia is not actively seeking sanctions relief.
Russia has consistently condemned the Western sanctions, calling them ineffective and illegal. Lavrov pointed out that they have failed to harm the Russian economy or isolate it from the global financial system. In fact, Russia has increasingly shifted its trade focus to Asia and the Global South, particularly with China and India.
In March, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Washington might consider lifting some sanctions on Russia to facilitate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea as part of efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. However, on Saturday, Trump extended the sanctions for another year, citing continued threats to U.S. national security.
Lavrov also stressed the importance of Russia not depending on foreign partners in critical sectors, even if sanctions are eventually lifted, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s calls to preserve economic sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment