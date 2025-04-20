403
VDO.AI launches‘‘Cricket-Themed Ad Form’ts’ to help brands boost their IPL Ad Camp igns
(MENAFN- VDO.AI) April 16, 2025, Gurugram - As cricket enthusiasm pervades the nation VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company enabling brands and marketers to harness the power of video content, has rolled out its latest innovation‘ ‘Cricket-themed Ad Form’ts,’ tailored for Connected TV (CTV) and Display environments - QuickFrame, Interactive Storytelling, and InM tion.
Crafted to assist brands in amplifying their ad campaigns during sporting spectacles like IPL, these ad formats allow brands to seamlessly integrate real-time cricket excitement into their advertisements, enhancing viewer participation and elevating brand vis bility.
These breakthrough solutions o fered by DO.AI enable‘brands to ‘integrate real-time’ atch scores’ and dynamic event-triggered messages for occasions such as sixes, boundaries, and wickets within their advertisements. To further enhance the vi wer experience, VDO.AI’s cricket-themed offering also has ad formats that can be animated in team colors.
In addition, brands can also include interac‘ive features like ’In‘egrated QR Code’ or ‘Int’ractive Carousel Gallery’ that offer viewers easy access to additional information about the brand and allow users to conveniently act upon the ad, such as booking rides or accessing di count codes, in real-time.
VDO.AI’s cricket-themed innovation leverages Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) technology, driven by AI and a contextual engine that operates in real-time to deliver event-triggered dy amic updates during the game.
Speaking on the launch, Amitt Sharma Founder and CEO, f VDO.AI, sa“d, “At VDO.AI, we operate at the dynamic intersection of brands and advertising platforms, serving as the bridge that empowers both to elevate their advertising strategies through our innovative ad solutions. With our newly launched cricket-themed ad formats, we are not only reimagining the way brands advertise during sporting events but also setting a new benchmark to drive engagement and return on investment (ROI). By moving beyond passive, run-of-the-mill ads to dynamic, interactive experiences, our vision is to supercharge advertising, empowering brands with innovative tools that drive deeper audience engagement and lasting brand recall”.
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, spearheading the technology behind the initiative, stated, “As cricket viewership, especially IPL, in the country has scaled to unprecedented heights, brands are vying for consumer attention and want to leave no stone unturned to maximise the ROI of their advertising campaigns. t VDO.AI, technology is at the core of everything we do. From real-time scorecard integrations to dynamic, moment-driven creatives and interactive QR codes, VDO.’AI’s cricket-themed ad formats have the potential to help brands cut through the noise and transform such cricketing events into a hub for digital engage”ent.”
