Finalists Set For ITTF Men's And Women's World Cup Macao 2025 Presented By Galaxy Entertainment Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 19 - The semifinals of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were held today (19 April) at the Galaxy Arena. Tomorrow's finals (20 April) will see Sun Yingsha, Kuai Man, Lin Shidong, and Brazil's Hugo Calderano competing for the gold medals. In the first Women's World Cup semifinal, China's Kuai Man faced off against Japan's Mima Ito in a fierce showdown. Ito came out strong, taking the first two games. However, Kuai refused to back down, showcasing her resilience and skill as she stormed back to win the next two games 11-4 and 11-9, leveling the match at 2-2. As the contest intensified, Ito edged ahead once again with an 11-8 win in the fifth game. But Kuai found another gear when it mattered most, capturing the final two games 11-9 and 11-7 to complete a thrilling comeback and punch her ticket to the final. In the other women's semifinal, Sun Yingsha effortlessly won the first three games 11-7, 11-8, and 11-2 against Chen Xingtong. Despite trailing, Chen fought back in the fourth game, securing a tight 12-10 win to pull one back. However, Sun sealed the fifth game with an 11-4 victory, ultimately triumphing 4-1 and edging closer to defending her Women's World Cup champion title. In the first Men's World Cup semifinal, Brazil's Hugo Calderano defeated world No. 2 Wang Chuqin of China and secured his final spot. Calderano opened the match with a 14-12 win, but Wang responded swiftly, dominating the next three games 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. Calderano fought back with precision, taking the fifth game 11-7 and the sixth game 11-5 to level the match at 3-3. In the decider, both players battled point for point in a tense back-and-forth. Wang faltered at the decisive moment, surrendering the seventh game 10-12 to Calderano, losing his spot in the final. The other men's semifinal saw Lin Shidong battled against Liang Jingkun. Liang claimed the first game 15-13. However, Lin launched a strong counterattack, winning the next four games decisively 11-4, 11-5, 11-8, and 11-7, securing his spot in the final with a 4-1 victory. The results of the Men's World Cup of 19 April are as follows:

Match Result Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs WANG Chuqin (China) 4-3 LIN Shidong (China) vs LIANG Jingkun (China) 4-1

The results of the Women's World Cup of 19 April are as follows:

Match Result KUAI Man (China) vs Mima ITO (Japan) 4-3 SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) 4-1

Sun Yingsha will face Kuai Man in the Women's World Cup final at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (20 April). The Men's World Cup final that follows will see Lin Shidong up against Brazil's Hugo Calderano.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. The organizers are offering a small number of on-site tickets for the finals, available on sale starting two hours before the match starts on 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

