Finalists Set For ITTF Men's And Women's World Cup Macao 2025 Presented By Galaxy Entertainment Group
|
Match
|
Result
|
Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs WANG Chuqin (China)
|
4-3
|
LIN Shidong (China) vs LIANG Jingkun (China)
|
4-1
The results of the Women's World Cup of 19 April are as follows:
|
Match
|
Result
|
KUAI Man (China) vs Mima ITO (Japan)
|
4-3
|
SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHEN Xingtong (China)
|
4-1
Sun Yingsha will face Kuai Man in the Women's World Cup final at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (20 April). The Men's World Cup final that follows will see Lin Shidong up against Brazil's Hugo Calderano.
Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. The organizers are offering a small number of on-site tickets for the finals, available on sale starting two hours before the match starts on 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.
For more details, please visit the ITTF website at or the Sports Bureau's website at , or follow the“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page,“澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and“澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.
