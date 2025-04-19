Defence Secretary Urges UK Industry To Collaborate With Indian Startups

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the United Kingdom have intensified their defence partnership, focusing on co-development and co-production initiatives to bolster India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) mission.

During the Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UK Minister Lord Vernon Coaker reviewed ongoing collaborations, particularly in electric propulsion and aero engine technologies .

A significant development was the launch of the Defence Partnership–India (DP-I), which includes the establishment of a dedicated programme office within the UK's Ministry of Defence. This office aims to serve as a central hub for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation .

Key agreements were signed between UK defence firm Thales and India's Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to co-develop next-generation weapon systems, including Laser Beam Riding MANPADs and High Velocity Missiles.

These collaborations are expected to strengthen India's air defence capabilities and integrate Indian firms into global supply chains .

In the maritime sector, both nations signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India's next-generation Landing Platform Dock fleet. This initiative aligns with India's goal to modernise its naval capabilities and reduce reliance on fossil fuels .

Additionally, the Indian Ministry of Defence has launched the ADITI scheme, allocating Rs 750 crore to support start-ups in developing critical defence technologies.

Under this scheme, start-ups can receive financial aid of up to Rs 25 crore for research and innovation in military technology .

These collaborative efforts signify a robust and evolving defence relationship between India and the UK, aiming to foster innovation, enhance self-reliance, and contribute to regional and global security.

(KNN Bureau)