IPL 2025: Shubman Gill Fined For Slow Over-Rate After Gujarat Titans' Win Over Delhi Capitals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined INR 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

As this was GT's first over-rate offence of the season, under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill, who was run-out for seven in the match, was fined.

Before this, DC's Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (MI), Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were the other captains to be fined for over-rate offences in IPL 2025.

Coming to the match, Jos Buttler scored a scintillating 97 not out off just 54 balls as GT successfully chased down 204 with four balls to spare against DC under scorching Ahmedabad heat.

The wicketkeeper-batter stitched partnerships of 60 with B. Sai Sudharsan and 119 with Sherfane Rutherford to help GT chase a 200-plus total for the first time in their history of being in the IPL.

It is also the first time that a side chased a 200-plus total against DC, who are now in second place in the points table, as GT have a superior net run rate. GT were also helped by tall pacer Prasidh Krishna taking 4-41, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and R. Sai Kishore took a wicket each.

GT, the IPL 2022 champions, are now on top of the 2025 season points table with 10 points from seven games. They will travel to Kolkata on Sunday and then take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gill's former IPL team, at the Eden Gardens on Monday evening.