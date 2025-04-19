403
Thousands march for Serbia’s Vucic amid student-headed demonstrations
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Belgrade since Friday to show their support for President Aleksandar Vucic as student-led protests against the government continue to escalate in Serbia. These protests, which have been ongoing for months, stem from allegations of corruption and government negligence, especially following the fatal collapse of a concrete canopy at the railway station in Novy Sad in November 2024. The protests peaked on March 15 with a large rally in Belgrade, resulting in clashes between protesters and the police.
In a demonstration on Saturday, Vucic declared that “the color revolution is over,” asserting that the protests would have no impact, no matter how long they lasted. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the rally through a video message, assuring that Serbian patriots could count on Hungary’s support.
The opposition Freedom and Justice Party (SSP) has accused security forces of using a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) to control crowds during the March 15 protests. The LRAD, originally designed by the US Navy, is a crowd-control tool that poses a significant risk of hearing damage. Meanwhile, Vucic’s government claims that the US "deep state" and European intelligence agencies are behind the protests, retaliating against Serbia’s refusal to adopt anti-Russian policies.
