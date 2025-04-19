403
Philippines Reports 1 Death from Mpox
(MENAFN) Medical authorities in Davao City, located in the southern region of the Philippines, officially verified on Friday that two individuals had contracted mpox, with one succumbing to health complications, based on an official public announcement.
According to the Davao City Health Office, details were received from the Department of Health on Wednesday regarding the two infected individuals, who were placed in isolation at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.
"The patients were admitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center isolation facility.
Unfortunately, one of the patients has passed away due to complications," the announcement stated. It further noted that officials are thoroughly tracking all known close contacts and executing necessary containment actions.
City officials have appealed to the public to stay composed, refrain from panicking, and adhere to established safety guidelines to minimize the risk of mpox transmission—particularly by steering clear of direct skin-to-skin interactions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that as of March 30, 2025, a total of 23 nations have documented 24,177 confirmed mpox cases and 98 related deaths within the last year.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded the highest number of cases (14,566), trailed by Uganda (4,881) and Burundi (3,725).
