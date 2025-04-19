DLD Is Shaping The Future Through Strategic Partnerships That Elevate Service Excellence And Drive Innovation Across The Real Estate Sector



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 April 2025: As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing the real estate ecosystem and fostering innovation and collaboration among sector stakeholders, Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed 11 agreements with diverse local and international entities. The signings took place on the sidelines of DLD's participation in the International Property Show (IPS) 2025, one of the world's premier real estate events.

These agreements aim to enhance real estate services, promote transparency, support women in the sector, and drive the adoption of smart solutions and technological innovation, all in line with Dubai's forward-looking vision to position itself as a global hub for sustainable and innovative real estate investment.

Enhancing Efficiency and Transparency of Real Estate Operations in the Emirate

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department , signed six cooperation agreements with the following entities: Bidbayt for Property Public Auction for organising real estate auctions, Auctions, Shory for insurance brokerage, Eqarcom Solutions Information Technology, HRE Real Estate Development and the Miami Association of Realtors.

These agreements form part of Dubai Land Department's ongoing efforts to strengthen technical integration, enhance auction services, and introduce innovative insurance solutions-ultimately improving the efficiency and transparency of real estate operations across the emirate.

As part of this initiative, DLD signed a cooperation agreement with BidBayt for Property Public Auction to integrate the department's official rental index with the BidBayt platform. This strategic partnership allows the platform to display verified index data, promoting greater transparency and enabling investors and stakeholders to make informed, data-driven decisions based on accurate and reliable information.

Aligning with Global Best Practices

DLD was also granted a licence to Auctions to organise and manage real estate auctions in Dubai. The agreement aims to regulate the auction process in line with international best practices, stimulate the real estate market, and foster a competitive investment environment.

DLD signed a memorandum of understanding with Shory Insurance Brokerage to support integrated insurance solutions within the rental ecosystem. The agreement outlines the introduction of an innovative insurance service designed to strengthen the rental sector by enhancing trust and providing financial protection for tenants and landlords.

DLD signed a memorandum of cooperation with Eqarcom Solutions Information Technology as part of its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and resources and to develop and implement innovative solutions in property technology, regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, and greater transparency in real estate transactions while enhancing property registration and management processes.

Dubai Land Department signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Miami Association of Realtors to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security across Dubai's real estate market. The agreement focuses on collaboration in real estate consultancy services and promoting diverse investment channels.

It also aims to strengthen ties and mutual understanding between the real estate sectors of Miami and Dubai by encouraging the exchange of market insights, best practices, and technological innovations. The partnership facilitates cross-border investment opportunities and transactions while supporting joint participation in international events, trade missions, and professional training programmes.

Supporting Women in the Sector and Delivering Integrated Services

Majida Ali Rashed, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department , signed five additional agreements with real estate registration trustees, including Gulf Vision, Bin Shabib, Al Yalayis GT Center, Barnes Middle East and Africa Holding Ltd., and the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute for real estate training. These agreements aim to outsource select real estate services, empower women within the sector, and deliver integrated, high-quality services that support market growth and enhance customer satisfaction in Dubai.

DLD also signed an addendum to its cooperation agreement with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute to support the recently launched She Pioneers programme as part of its broader community development efforts. The addendum focuses on expanding women's participation in the real estate sector through specialised training initiatives, including skill development in real estate, brokerage, and investment, reinforcing DLD's commitment to supporting national talent and creating meaningful opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

In addition, Majida Ali Rashed signed cooperation agreements with HRE Real Estate Development under the Women's Charter initiative framework. This initiative is designed to strengthen the role of women in the real estate sector through a range of targeted programmes that promote leadership opportunities in real estate and brokerage firms, introduce tailored investment opportunities for women, and foster flexible, supportive work environments that prioritise work-life balance for female brokers.

Outsourcing Real Estate Services and Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

DLD signed three agreements with Gulf Vision, Bin Shabib, and Al Yalayis GT Center as part of its strategic direction to outsource real estate services and enhance operational efficiency. These agreements are designed to delegate the delivery of real estate services to customers through DLD's authorised systems in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, improving service quality and elevating the overall customer experience.

Dubai Land Department also signed a cooperation agreement with Barnes Middle East and Africa Holding, focused on providing high-quality, integrated real estate services that support the growth of Dubai's real estate sector. The agreement further aims to boost customer satisfaction through innovative service solutions, reinforcing DLD's commitment to strengthening public-private collaboration and enhancing the overall efficiency of real estate operations.

An Innovative Real Estate Ecosystem Built on Strategic Partnerships

Majid Al Marri stated: “These agreements reflect DLD's vision of establishing a fully integrated real estate ecosystem rooted in innovation and driven by strategic partnerships that enhance the sector's sustainability and global competitiveness. Our collaboration with leading partners in technology, sustainability, and smart services directly translates the directives of our wise leadership. It supports our strategic goals to provide a flexible, transparent, and secure real estate environment for investors and the wider community.”

For her part, Majida Ali Rashid said: “We remain committed to advancing a forward-looking real estate ecosystem that keeps pace with market dynamics and reinforces Dubai's position at the forefront of global cities attracting sustainable, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven real estate investment. We believe that what we are building today lays the foundation for Dubai's future as a hub for smart and sustainable real estate and a city of promising opportunities for investors and talent worldwide.”

These partnerships represent a significant step toward achieving Dubai's ambitious development agenda, most notably the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, by adopting an innovation-led approach and fostering institutional synergy, further cementing Dubai's standing as a fully integrated global destination for future real estate investment.