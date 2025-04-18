Qatar Major Premier Padel Championship Weekend To Feature Elite Matchups, Special Awards And Exclusive Gala Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, proudly returns as the title sponsor of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel Tournament 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year of this successful partnership and continued support for the growth of padel in the region.



The prestigious tournament is underway, and the finals will take place on April 19 at the iconic Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. With padel firmly establishing



An award ceremony will highlight the event and celebrate participants' outstanding efforts. Distinctive Ooredoo and Qatar Tennis and Squash Federation officials will present trophies to the winners, demonstrating the unifying spirit of sportsmanship and collaboration.



Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo, said,“We are thrilled to return as the title sponsor of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel Tournament 2025 for the fourth year in a row. As padel continues to surge in popularity across Qatar, this event represents our leadership in supporting vibrant, inclusive, and active lifestyles. As we head into the thrilling finals, featuring top-ranked players and an enthusiastic local audience, we look forward to celebrating excellence in sport and the power of community engagement.”



This weekend's grand finale underscores Qatar's growing prominence as a global sporting destination. By blending international excellence with local participation, Ooredoo proudly champions the unifying power of sport and its ability to inspire the next generation of padel enthusiasts.