Collaborated With Pakistan's ISI? FBI's BIG Revelation About Arrested Punjab Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Harpreet Singh

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Passia, allegedly had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan terror group.

Passia, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, is alleged to have collaborated with ISI and BKI, and has been arrested in the US, officials said on Friday.

Passia had illegally entered the US and was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento, the US federal law enforcement agency said.

"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.

"He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security," FBI Sacramento said.

Wanted in India

A PTI report, quoting official sources, said that Passia is wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade attacks in the state. He is also suspected to have collaborated with ISI and BKI , the report said.

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on Passia in connection with a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh in September last year.

Passia and Pakistan-based designated BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were among the four accused named in a charge sheet in the case by the NIA.

Punjab Police investigation had found that Passia provided the accused with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered at different police stations and 10 look out circulars have been issued against Passia, according to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police.

Who is Happy Passia

A resident of Pashia village in Punjab's Amritsar , Passia moved to Dubai in April 2018, returning to India nine months later in February 2019. A year later, he went to London in October 2020 and thereafter moved to the US.

Passia is a close associate of Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. Passia allegedly planned the grenade attack in Sector 10, Chandigarh while allegedly working for Rinda.

“The grenade attack, which targeted former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family, was carried out by two persons - Rohan and Vishal Masih - who escaped after hurling the grenade. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media,” a report quoting an officer said.

Passia was initially aligned with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang members including the US- based associates Darmanjot Singh (Darman Kahlon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal).

This affiliation with the Bhagwanpuria gang marked the inception of Passia's involvement in organised crime, laying the foundation for his subsequent collaboration with Rinda.

Rinda, lately, roped in Passia for execution of terror attacks in Punjab.

The Rinda-Passia network

Between September and October 2023, Passia, in collusion with Rinda, orchestrated a series of extortion and terror activities in Punjab, according to a dossier prepared by the state police.

They targeted liquor contractors and businessmen by making extortion calls and executing arson and shooting incidents at liquor vends in Batala and Amritsar to instill fear and force compliance.

Several terror and criminal modules backed by the Rinda-Passia network were busted by Punjab Police. The modules were raised to target leaders of Hindu groups, police establishments, serving and retired Punjab Police officers, processions carried out by Hindu groups, liquor contractors from Amritsar-Batala region for execution to raise funds for terrorism .

The alliance between Passia and Rinda led to the formation of a nefarious network aimed at executing acts of terror across Punjab.

BKI attacks in Punjab

Between late 2024 and early 2025, BKI orchestrated a series of 16 terror attacks across Punjab, including 14 hand grenade assaults, one improvised explosive device (IED) attack , and one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) strikes targeting police establishment and officials' residences.

On November 23 last year, BKI planted an IED near Ajnala Police Station and launched a RPG (rocket propelled grenade) attack on police establishment Qila Lal Singh in Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of April 6 and 7.

These attacks were coordinated by Passia under the direction of Rinda, and in collaboration with his other US-based associates -“Gurdev Singh Jaisal Pehalwan, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshehria and Germany-based Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Faujia, along with their local accomplices,” the dossier said.

The dossier also added that the Rinda-Passia network had been recruiting juveniles, often struggling with drug addiction, to carry out terrorist activities in exchange for money and narcotics.

In December 2024, Punjab Police arrested a 17-year-old involved in planting an IED at Ajnala Police Station, who confessed to being lured into the operation with promises of drugs and cash.

(With PTI inputs)