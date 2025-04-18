Youtube Star Smii7y Invests In Gamer Supps Inc., Strengthening The Future Of Energy And Online Culture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 13 million subscribers across platforms and 4.3 billion+ total views, SMii7Y has become one of the most iconic voices in gaming entertainment. His chaotic, hilarious gameplay moments and razor-sharp commentary have built a massive global audience-one that's already driven more than eight figures in revenue for Gamer Supps through previous collabs and product drops.

"Gamer Supps, to me, was a fresh breath of air. Not just because the product itself works, but because the team behind it understands what it's like to work with creators. That's such a large part of how I do business," said SMii7Y. "So yeah, getting more involved was of huge interest to me. I'm not just putting my name on the products we put out - I'm putting my money where my mouth is. I'm so excited to be a direct influence for the future of this company. This is just the beginning."

Unlike traditional energy brands, Gamer Supps doesn't treat creators like billboards. The company has built its entire brand alongside the communities that drive internet culture, from VTubers and YouTubers to artists and streamers. With SMii7Y now joining the ownership circle, that creator-first model is only getting stronger.

"Our partners are the brand," said the Gamer Supps team. "They shape the drops, the voice, the culture-everything. SMii7Y's been a huge part of that from day one, so making him an owner was the most natural move ever."

Fans can expect SMii7Y-branded flavors, merch, and chaotic content drops in the coming months. Even bigger: Gamer Supps is launching its first-ever canned energy drink, bringing the same clean, refreshing taste fans already love into a ready-to-drink format.

For more information on Gamer Supps Inc. and the latest updates on this partnership, visit or follow SMii7Y on his social media channels.

