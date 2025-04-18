Invest Qatar Hosts Informative Business Roundtable At EXPO 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, hosted an information business roundtable at the Qatar Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka.

Organised in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the business roundtable brought together representatives of several Japanese companies to learn about the strategic advantages, investment potential and emerging opportunities Qatar provides Japanese businesses.

Today's roundtable reflects the continued collaboration between Invest Qatar and JETRO that was formalised in July 2023 through a Memorandum of Understanding. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen bilateral economic relations and attract Japanese companies to explore business opportunities in Qatar. The partnership facilitates knowledge exchange, supports market entry, and streamlines investment processes for Japanese businesses seeking to expand their presence in Qatar.

Invest Qatar is committed to positioning Qatar as a preferred investment destination and fostering fruitful partnerships that drive sustainable economic development. In 2024, the bilateral trade volume between Japan and Qatar reached $7.7bn, highlighting the strong economic partnership between the two nations. By focusing on areas of mutual interest and expertise such as healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy, Japan and Qatar have leveraged their respective strengths to promote knowledge sharing, technological advancements and innovative solutions.

The Qatar Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka offers a unique and multi-dimensional experience that embodies Qatar's journey from its maritime roots toward horizons of innovation, progress, and sustainability. It features innovative interactive experiences that highlight Qatar's success stories in key areas such as human development, the environment, and the knowledge-based economy.