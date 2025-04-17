Antiques On Beardsley In Elkhart, IN Now Closed, Contents Up For Public Auction

Outside View of Antiques on Beardsley

Inside View of Antiques on Beardsley

The LocalAuctions Logo

Antiques on Beardsley Logo

Beloved Elkhart Antique Store Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction Taking Place Now Through 4/22/25.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Antiques on Beardsley , a long standing antique shop in the heart of Elkhart Indiana, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operations. For nearly 30 years, it was known as a go to spot for antique and collectible enthusiasts to shop a wide range of furniture, jewelry, collectibles and much more. Antiques on Beardsley also helped dozens of local vendors and sellers display their products for sale in the heart of Elkhart Indiana.The antique mall is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the remaining items at the store by hosting an online auction to sell off the contents of the facility. Antiques on Beardsley is liquidating everything onsite including furniture, antiques, collectibles, décor, vintage memorabilia and so much more.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and current and past customers alike” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.“Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase such a wide range of items like this from such a well loved store”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions website . Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 4/26/25.This is a two part online auction. Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday April 22nd at 6 p.m. EST for part one and part two bidding ends Wednesday April 23rd at 6 p.m. EST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 4/21/25 from 10am to 2pm. Antiques on Beardsley is located at 816 W Beardsley Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 4/24/25 through Saturday 4/26/25 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

Gabriel Prado

LocalAuctions

+ +1 602-875-7336

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.