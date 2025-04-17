Southwest Airlines To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 24, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2025 financial results. Details are as follows:

When: Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who: Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer

Tom Doxey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED