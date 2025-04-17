Southwest Airlines To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 24, 2025
When:
Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
Who:
Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer
Tom Doxey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Web Address:
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
