Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025 Held With Support Of Azercell Reaches Final Round
In the final stage, four qualified teams presented their solutions to real-life business cases from the Harvard Business Review. Based on the jury's evaluation, Team 16 from ADA University was awarded first place. Team 20 from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics took second place, while Team 22, from the same university, secured third place.
The winning teams were awarded cash prizes of 8000 AZN, 4000 AZN, and 2000 AZN, respectively.
Launched in January, the competition initially accepted 91 teams. Following an interview phase, 26 teams advanced to the “Business Academy” and ABCC training sessions, with 16 teams progressing to the semifinals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment