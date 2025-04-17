Trump Says Fed Chief's 'Termination Cannot Come Fast Enough'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that "termination" of the independent head of the Federal Reserve "cannot come fast enough" as he lashed out at Jerome Powell's warnings of tariffs-fueled inflation.

In a scathing post on his Truth Social app, Trump repeated a demand for Powell to lower interest rates, suggesting the Fed chair's decisions were "always TOO LATE AND WRONG."

"Powell's termination cannot come fast enough," Trump wrote. "Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now."

Trump was referring to the European Central Bank, which on Thursday lowered its benchmark deposit rate by a quarter point.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde expressed her confidence in Powell following Trump's remarks, saying she had "a lot of respect for my friend and esteemed colleague."

Powell warned Wednesday that Trump's sweeping tariffs on virtually every trade partner could put the Fed in the unenviable position of having to choose between tackling inflation and unemployment.

Trump's stop-start tariff policy has unnerved investors and governments around the world, leaving them unsure about his long-term strategy and what it might mean for international trade.

The Republican president has repeatedly urged Powell to cut interest rates, but the US central bank has adopted a wait-and-see attitude, holding rates steady at 4.25 to 4.5 percent since the start of this year.

Trump has frequently criticized the Fed chairman, whom he originally nominated during his first term, accusing Powell of playing politics.

On the campaign trail in August, Trump even suggested the White House should have a "say" in setting monetary policy.

The US president does not have the direct authority to fire Federal Reserve governors. If he chooses to, Trump could initiate a lengthy process to attempt to unseat Powell by proving there was "cause" to do so.

"An independent Fed is vital for a healthy economy -- something that Trump has proved is not a priority for him," senior Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said on X in response to Trump's criticism of Powell.