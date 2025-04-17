International Trading Institute Partners With Tradingview To Elevate Professional Trading Education

ITI students and faculty now have complimentary access to TradingView's state-of-the-art tools, including customizable charts, extensive technical indicators, and the Pine Script developer environment for strategy development. This integration allows students to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on market experience, crucial for successful careers in professional trading.

"Our partnership with TradingView significantly strengthens our curriculum by allowing students to engage directly with real-world market scenarios," said Francesc Riverola, ITI founder. "This exposure ensures our students graduate fully prepared for professional trading environments."

Expert-Led, Practical Learning Experience

ITI's Master's in Trading program emphasizes structured education, practical mentorship, trading psychology, risk management, and advanced market analysis. Led by expert faculty, including renowned trading psychology coach Steve Goldstein, cross-asset futures trader Alex Spiroglou, and technical analyst Sunil Mangwani, students benefit from unmatched mentorship combined with TradingView's powerful analytical capabilities.

Carol Harmer, a seasoned institutional trader and ITI faculty member, highlights the partnership's benefits: "Integrating TradingView's powerful tools with expert mentorship sets a new standard for trading education. Our students will graduate with comprehensive knowledge and experience, fully prepared to tackle the complexities of global markets."

A Commitment to Excellence

"TradingView perfectly complements our structured, real-world approach to trading education," added ITI President Julie Cook. "Our partnership with TradingView underscores our commitment to excellence in trading education. The combination of cutting-edge tools and structured mentorship equips our students with resilience, confidence, and market-ready trading skills."

The inaugural cohort of the Master's in Trading program begins in September 2025, preparing traders for professional-level trading and careers in the financial industry.

About ITI

The International Trading Institute (ITI) is a leading educational institution offering a groundbreaking Master's in Trading Program to equip traders with cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and mentorship for success in global financial markets. With industry veterans as faculty and a rigorous, real-world curriculum, ITI is setting a new standard in trading education.

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's leading charting and analysis platform for financial markets. Known for its powerful real-time market data, customizable charts, and cutting-edge analytical tools, TradingView is used by millions of traders worldwide. The platform provides access to both technical and fundamental market data, helping traders make informed decisions and improve their strategies.

