TAILG Shines At The 137Th Canton Fair With A Diverse Lineup Of Electric Vehicles

The Laser Armor Series, featuring a dual-headlamp mech design, captures attention with its striking mech aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. Notably, the F52 2025 model is equipped with the industry's first V6 flat-wire wheel hub motor, integrating new energy technology for stronger power and extended range.

The Feminine Series, represented by the R53, addresses female riders' daily mobility needs, while the step-through Series (T80PRO, T61L,T72L) offers long-range urban solutions. High-speed models S91PRO and S92PRO, with their mech-inspired aesthetics and exceptional performance, have gained recognition in international markets.

Visitors also experienced intelligent manufacturing and premium test-ride services at the Huizhou base.

On the opening day of the Canton Fair, the company secured key agreements and new orders, boosting its overseas expansion. From the delivery of the electric mobility project in Thailand to the base commissioning in Vietnam, from the office opening in Indonesia to its presence at EICMA 2024, TAILG has established seven global marketing centers, including benchmark markets in Southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia. Facing global trade risks and opportunities, TAILG's international expansion is steadily progressing.

As a pioneer in long-range electric vehicles, TAILG remains committed to a technology-driven global strategy and the advancement of low-carbon mobility.

Since becoming the UNEP E-Mobility Partner in 2019, TAILG's international expansion has been highlighted by participation in the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) and a letter of appreciation from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, underscoring the company's influence in E-Mobility.

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2003. It's a group company integrating R&D, production, sales of electric two & three-wheelers, as well as the whole industry chain of sharing, charging and switching. TAILG has ten manufacturing bases worldwide with over 15 million units annually, and exports over 90 nations with more than 30,000 stores and served over 45 million consumers.

SOURCE TAILG