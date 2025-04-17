Healthcare EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast To 2029: Claims Payment Segment Poised For Rapid Growth, Promising Significant Cost Savings
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|368
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Drivers
- Supportive Regulations for Transaction Processes Growing Requirement to Curb Healthcare Costs Healthcare Edi Software Provides Low Costs and Improved Operational Efficiency Increasing Demand for Streamlined Claims Management Acceleration of Claims Management with API Integration
Restraints
- Concerns Associated with Data Security High Software Implementation Costs
Opportunities
- Rising Trend of Outsourcing Edi Services Adoption of Icd-11 Guidelines Benefits of Real-Time Data Exchange Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Capabilities
Challenges
- Integration of Healthcare IT Solutions End-user Limitations & Requirements Interoperability Issues in Legacy Systems Complexities Associated with Transactions
Case Studies
- Transforming Claims Management with Optum Claims Manager
- Use Case 1: Optum Claims Manager Enhances Revenue Management & Compliance for North Carolina
- Use Case 2: Streamlining Billing and Enhancing Cost Reduction with Waystar
- Use Case 3: Streamlining Pharmacy Reimbursements and Improving Patient Outcomes
Industry Trends
- Adoption of Interoperability Standards Growth of Value-based Care Models Increasing Emphasis on Data Security & Privacy Growing Focus on Integration Platform as a Service (Ipaas) Increasing Use of Edi in Supply Chain & Distribution Industry
Company Profiles
- Mckesson Corporation Unitedhealth Group Cognizant IBM Veradigm LLC Athenahealth, Inc. Boomi, Lp Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Ssi Group LLC Quadax, Inc. Waystar Availity, LLC Comarch SA Axway Plexis Healthcare Systems True Commerce, Inc. Inovalon 123 Edi Ntt Data Group Corporation Cirius Group, Inc. Epicor Software Corporation Osp Labs Nalashaa Wns Pilotfish, Inc. Cleo
