Chilean Peso Stabilizes Near 968 As Copper Prices Buffer Global Headwinds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso traded at 968.35 against the US dollar on April 17, 2025, reflecting a modest 0.19% decline from the previous session. Data from TradingView shows the USD/CLP moving within a narrow range between 966.50 and 968.47 during early trading hours.
This relative stability follows a turbulent period for Chile's currency. The peso experienced a sharp decline in early April when the USD/CLP briefly surged beyond the psychologically important 1,000 level.
The currency has since strengthened, consolidating below 975 as market participants assess competing economic forces. Global trade tensions continue to shape the peso's trajectory.
Recent US restrictions on chip exports to China triggered a risk-off reaction across emerging markets. This heightened dollar demand has created persistent headwinds for the Chilean currency despite improving commodity fundamentals.
Copper prices, Chile 's primary export, have cushioned further peso declines. Year-over-year copper export values increased 12.8% while silver and gold exports surged 103.5% and 45.6% respectively.
These robust commodity exports provide critical support for Chile's trade balance and currency stability. Domestic inflation remains problematic at 4.9%, significantly above the central bank's 3% target.
This elevated inflation limits monetary policy flexibility and keeps pressure on the peso. Market speculation suggests the Central Bank of Chile may delay anticipated rate cuts, temporarily bolstering the currency.
Investment flows reflect the complex market environment. The week ending April 9 revealed $15.63 billion in outflows from long-term mutual funds and ETFs.
Bond funds experienced substantial $31.69 billion outflows while commodity funds attracted $1.49 billion in fresh capital. Technical indicators present a mixed picture.
Peso Faces Pressure Amid Dollar Strength
The USD/CLP trades above its 50-day moving average of 946.44, signaling short-term dollar strength. The 14-day RSI stands at 52.17, indicating neutral momentum as the pair consolidates recent gains.
Currency forecasts suggest further peso weakness ahead. Models predict the USD/CLP will reach 988.92 within a month, representing a 1.94% increase from current levels. Technical resistance sits at 974.53, with stronger barriers emerging near 981.16.
The peso's immediate outlook remains tied to evolving US monetary policy expectations. Persistent US inflation concerns have delayed anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, maintaining dollar strength. Meanwhile, Chile's commodity exports create a counterbalance that has prevented more dramatic currency depreciation.
Trading volumes remain moderate with volatility at 2.60%, suggesting market participants are cautiously positioned as they await clearer directional catalysts from either domestic policy announcements or shifts in the global trade landscape.
