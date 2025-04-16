Ford Middle East Kicks Off 2025 With Strong Q1 Sales, Building On Record-Breaking Momentum

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Significant momentum in Q1 with 23% sales growth for the Ford and Lincoln brands compared to Q1 2024.

Q1 marked the best quarter since October 2015, with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait proving key markets for driving success.

Taurus, Territory, and Everest were top sellers for Ford, with Corsair and the award-winning Nautilus performing best for Lincoln. Ford's increasing popularity was boosted further by the recently inaugurated Parts Distribution Center in Dubai and regional launch of the FordPass® app







Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following a monumental 2024, Ford Middle East is thrilled to announce its impressive start to 2025, with Q1 sales surging by 23% compared to the same period last year. The impressive performance, building on the record-breaking momentum achieved in 2024, reinforces Ford's position as one of the region's leading OEMs. Q1 of 2025 proved to be the standout quarter for Ford, achieving the best sales figures for the brand since October 2015 and the best March performance since 2014, with key markets driving this success including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and the rest of the GCC showcasing the broad appeal of Ford and Lincoln vehicles across the region.

“We are thankful to our incredible distributor partners for their continued dedication and hard work,” said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East.“It's rewarding to see that the successful sales momentum across our portfolio from last year has continued into 2025, and we are equally excited about our upcoming product launches, which will further strengthen our lineup and boost our offering to customers.”

Continuing to resonate strongly with customers, the Ford models leading the charge include the flagship Ford Taurus sedan offering a blend of comfort, technology, and refined styling; the popular entry-level Ford Territory SUV known for its spaciousness and family-friendly features; and the capable and versatile Ford Everest SUV, catering to adventurous individuals and families seeking off-road capability and a premium driving experience.

The Lincoln brand, too, is experiencing significant growth in the Middle East, with both the Nautilus and Corsair particularly capturing the attention of discerning luxury car buyers. A sophisticated SUV that exemplifies modern luxury and refinement, the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus recently earned the prestigious Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, solidifying its commitment to safety and substance as well as style, while the Corsair compact SUV offers a perfect balance of sophistication, performance, and technology.

Ford's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the initial purchase through the Ford Guest Experience (FGE), which empowers sales and service staff to deliver personalized experiences, streamline operations, and create memorable moments for every customer. From online service bookings to mobile service vehicles, the brand is dedicated to providing effortless convenience and exceptional support throughout the ownership journey.

Ford Middle East, as the only region home to all three Raptor nameplates – Ranger Raptor, F-150 Raptor, and Bronco Raptor – also continues to cater to its enthusiasts seeking high-performance off-road capabilities on the back of growing popularity of its Ford Performance vehicles.

The high-performance division of Ford is no doubt amidst a stellar era of excitement, celebrating a podium finish at the Dakar Rally in its debut year, and has announced its return to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2027. Prior to that, still, is the brand's highly anticipated return to Formula 1 after more than two decades, having entered a long-term strategic technical partnership with Red Bull Powertrains for the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit to be used from the 2026 Formula 1 season onwards.

Further Q1 2025 highlights, contributing to the Ford's ever increasing popularity in the Middle East, include the recently inaugurated Parts Distribution Center in Dubai, which is already streamlining parts availability and enhancing service levels, directly benefiting customers in the region. Additionally, the UAE launch of Ford's versatile and reliable Transit van – with imminent plans to expand its availability to Saudi Arabia – and the now available FordPass® app, providing customers with seamless connectivity and convenience, elevating the ownership experience.

Ford Middle East is committed to delivering a diverse and exciting product lineup in 2025, with several upcoming Ford and Lincoln product launches – such as the all-new Expedition, first-ever Mustang Mach E, new Territory, all-new Navigator and Lincoln Way® – planned for the year.