Hoor Al Qasimi Recognised As Officer Of The Order Of Arts And Letters By The Embassy Of France In The UAE

Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, today received the insignia of Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters), conferred by His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, during a ceremony at The Flying Saucer, Sharjah.

Since 1957, this award has honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts. The insignia of the Order of Arts and Letters is an expression of France's recognition of those who have actively worked to promote art and culture both in France and abroad.

Al Qasimi remarked, 'It is with great honour that I receive this award granted by the Embassy of France in the UAE. The insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters is a wonderful reflection of the collaborations and cultural exchanges that have shaped my work, in Sharjah, the UAE and internationally. It reaffirms the importance of continuing to build cultural dialogue through the arts. I accept this recognition, not only for myself, but for all those who have supported, guided and inspired me throughout my journey.'

His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador from France to the UAE and Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of France in Dubai, together with French Embassy staff Stéphanie Salha, Advisor for Cooperation and Cultural action of the Embassy of France in the UAE and the Director of the Institut Français in the UAE and Marie Lozon de Cantelmi, Cultural Attaché, were present for the official conferment of the award.

Niemtchinow commented, 'It is a great honor to award Her Excellency Sheikha Hoor Al Qassimi the insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters today in Sharjah. This award is a recognition of Sheikha Hoor's remarkable contribution to strengthening cultural and artistic ties between France and Sharjah and, more generally, between France and the UAE. Sheikha Hoor's commitment to Franco-Emirati friendship is further exemplified by her role within the Alliance Française of Sharjah. I also commend the Sharjah Biennial, which has become a reference in the world of contemporary art. Her Excellency Sheikha Hoor has always worked to showcase French and Francophone artists in this Biennial.'

Also in attendance were a number of distinguished guests, including His Excellency Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Government Relations Department; Her Excellency Sheikha Nawar Al Qassimi, Vice President of Sharjah Art Foundation; Her Excellency Sheikha Noora Al Mualla, Director of Learning and Research at Sharjah Art Foundation; Her Excellency Sheikha Rad Alqasimi, Secretary General of the International French Association in Sharjah; Audrey Leseigneur, Director of Alliance Française Sharjah; and Mona El-Mousfy, Advisor to the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.

Alongside her role at Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Qasimi also serves as President of the International Biennial Association; President of The Africa Institute, Sharjah; Director of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial; head of Sharjah's Global Studies University; and President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter. She is also the Artistic Director of the upcoming 6th Aichi Triennale (2025) and the 25th Biennale of Sydney (2026).

About Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art within the Emirate of Sharjah and the surrounding region, in dialogue with the international arts community. The Foundation advances an experimental and wide-ranging programmatic model that supports the production and presentation of contemporary art, preserves and celebrates the distinct culture of the region and encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art. The Foundation's core initiatives include the long-running Sharjah Biennial, featuring contemporary artists from around the world; the annual March Meeting, a convening of international arts professionals and artists; grants and residencies for artists, curators and cultural producers; ambitious and experimental commissions and a range of travelling exhibitions and scholarly publications.

Established in 2009 to expand programmes beyond the Sharjah Biennial, which launched in 1993, the Foundation is a critical resource for artists and cultural organisations in the Gulf and a conduit for local, regional and international developments in contemporary art. The Foundation's deep commitment to developing and sustaining the cultural life and heritage of Sharjah is reflected through year-round exhibitions, performances, screenings and educational programmes in the city of Sharjah and across the Emirate, often hosted in historic buildings that have been repurposed as cultural and community centres. A growing collection reflects the Foundation's support of contemporary artists in the realisation of new work and its recognition of the contributions made by pioneering modern artists from the region and around the world.

Sharjah Art Foundation is a legally independent public body established by Emiri Decree and supported by government funding, grants from national and international nonprofits and cultural organisations, corporate sponsors and individual patrons. Hoor Al Qasimi serves as President and Director. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.

About Sharjah

Sharjah is the third largest of the seven United Arab Emirates and the only one bridging the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Reflecting the deep commitment to the arts, architectural preservation and cultural education embraced by its ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Sharjah is home to more than 20 museums and has long been known as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates. In 1998, it was named UNESCO's 'Arab Capital of Culture' and has been designated the UNESCO 'World Book Capital' for the year 2019.

