Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By United Community Banks, Inc.

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by United Community Banks, Inc., of Greenville, South Carolina, to merge with ANB Holdings, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire American National Bank, both of Oakland Park, Florida.

The Board also gave its approval for United Community Bank, of Greenville, South Carolina, to merge with American National Bank and to establish and operate a branch at American National Bank's location.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.