Bucci Roofing Expands Into Connecticut, Bringing Trusted Roofing Services To A New Market

"It just made sense," said Eric Bucci, owner and founder of Bucci Roofing. "We already serve clients near the border, and I live just eight miles from Connecticut. This expansion is a natural next step for us."

Focus on Eastern Connecticut: Killingly, Putnam, Sterling, and More

Bucci Roofing's Connecticut office will focus initially on communities like Killingly, Putnam, and Sterling - areas where the company already has established relationships and demand is growing.

"Opening a satellite office allows us to better serve these towns and to respond even faster to roof repair and roof replacement needs," Bucci said. "Homeowners in this part of Connecticut deserve access to a roofer they can trust."

Growth Built on Reputation and Reliability

Known for consistent five-star reviews and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Bucci Roofing has earned a reputation for top-tier craftsmanship and dependable service. With this expansion, the company aims to bring that same level of commitment and quality across state lines.

"When we say we're going to do something, we do it," Bucci said. "Customers in Connecticut will experience the same high standards we're known for in Rhode Island - from materials and workmanship to ongoing support after the job is done."

Outlook: Confidence in the Market and the Industry

Despite fluctuations in the economy, Bucci says the demand for home improvement - especially exterior work like roofing, siding, windows, and gutters - remains strong.

"Right now, people are spending money," said Bucci. "They have confidence in the near future, and we're seeing that translate into steady business across the board - not just in roofing but in all our services. That gives me confidence about moving into a new market."

A Family Business with Deep Local Roots

This move into Connecticut is also a family affair. Bucci's son, who owns and operates Bucci Welding, recently purchased land and a commercial building in the area where both businesses will share space.

"My son's setting up a metal fabrication shop in the same location," Bucci said. "It's a great opportunity for both of us. We'll have high visibility, and we're looking forward to being a part of the Eastern Connecticut business community."

Customers can expect the same hands-on leadership and family-owned values that have shaped the company's reputation. Bucci Roofing has always emphasized doing right by homeowners, and that commitment remains front and center.

Goals for Connecticut: Capture Market Share and Build Trust

Looking ahead, Bucci Roofing plans to grow its Connecticut presence steadily, with a focus on capturing a significant share of the residential roofing market.

"Our goal is to double the amount of business we do by including Connecticut," said Bucci. "We're not cutting corners or lowering standards - we're simply expanding the same successful model into a new region."

While Bucci is not immediately hiring new staff, he is actively keeping an eye out for qualified team members as demand grows.

About Bucci Roofing

Bucci Roofing is a full-service roofing contractor based in North Scituate, Rhode Island, serving residential customers with roof replacement, roof repair, and other exterior improvement services. The company's dedication to quality, transparency, and service excellence has made it a trusted name in the region. With a new office in Connecticut, Bucci Roofing is now bringing that same reliability to homeowners across Eastern Connecticut.

"Our name is on every job we do," said Bucci. "That means something to us - and it should mean something to every homeowner who hires us."

Media Contact:

Chris Moreno

207-332-3306

[email protected]

