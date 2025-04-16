Shower Differently: Buff City Soap Launches Plant Based Body Wash

Why Buff City Soap's Body Wash Stands Out:



Plant Based Cleansing: Harness the power of coconut-based ingredients for a rich, effective lather that's gentle on the skin.

Skin-Friendly Formula: Dermatologist tested and infused with almond oil to leave skin feeling soft, supple, and clean. Shower Differently: No residue. No harsh chemicals. Enjoy a new way to lather with simple ingredients and lasting scents.

"At Buff City Soap, we believe in creating products that are not only better for your skin but also better for the planet. Launching our Body Wash on Earth Day is a perfect reminder that we can have incredible plant-based performance while still taking care of our beautiful planet." said Shellie Caudill, Chief Product Officer, Buff City Soap.

Transform Your Shower Routine

Buff City Soap's Body Wash is perfect for everyone seeking a plant based body wash with lasting scent. Its rich lather rinses clean, leaving no residue behind, while almond oil nourishes the skin for a soft, silky finish. Simply apply to a sponge, loofah, or hands, lather generously, and rinse clean for a luxurious, fresh feel every day.

A Commitment to a Plant Based Future

As part of Buff City Soap's ongoing plant based mission, the company continues to create products that are made with simple ingredients for a clean that guests can trust. The launch of Body Wash on Earth Day is another step in providing guests with high-quality, plant based products that align with their values.

Scent Personalization Coming Soon

In the coming months, Buff City Soap will offer personalized scent options for their Body Wash in stores, allowing guests to create a scent that is uniquely theirs.

Find Your New Favorite Body Wash on April 22nd

Discover Buff City Soap's Body Wash in-store or online at BuffCitySoap . Elevate your shower experience with a gentle, plant based Body Wash - free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes.

About Buff City Soap

Frustrated by commercial soaps' harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats, we set out to create a better way! Buff City Soap - delightfully scented plant based soaps, handmade daily, in each of our local Soap Makeries.

We're on a mission to create products that are free of harsh chemicals and full of nourishing plant based goodness. We take tremendous pride in handcrafting each and every bar of soap in our Soap Makery. Each one is truly unique. 1 of 1. Just like you! Our Soap Makers are whipping up delightfully scented creations to share with you no matter how you choose to shop: online or in our Soap Makeries.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration

SOURCE Buff City Soap