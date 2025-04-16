ES Foundry Secures 150 MW Supply Agreement With Leading Community Solar Developer, Reinforcing Its Market Leadership Momentum

Deal secures critical U.S. cell supply, empowering developer growth and access to domestic content advantages

GREENWOOD, S.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ES Foundry , an American company advancing U.S. solar by onshoring crystalline solar cell production, continues its market expansion by signing a three-year, 150-megawatt (MW) supply agreement with a leading national community solar developer.

Under the agreement, the developer will purchase BNEF Tier 1 solar modules that incorporate ES Foundry's domestically manufactured solar cells to support its growing portfolio of projects across the country.

The agreement highlights ES Foundry's ability to meet the demand for high-quality, U.S.-made solar components while enabling developers to capture the additional investment tax credit (ITC) for domestic content. As the U.S. solar industry contends with ongoing supply chain pressures, ES Foundry is delivering developers a stable, economical and reliable supply of solar cells.

This milestone comes at a time when solar power is experiencing unprecedented growth in the United States. According to the latest data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, the U.S. installed a record-breaking 50 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity in 2024 - the largest single-year addition of any energy technology in more than two decades. Solar accounted for 66% of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid last year. As the market accelerates, securing a stable supply of domestically produced components is more important than ever.

"With this agreement, our customer is setting an example for other solar developers to proactively solidify their domestic supply chain strategies," said Ken Johnston, VP of Sales, ES Foundry. "Developers need certainty, and our commitment is to provide them with a steady supply of high-quality solar cells so they can complete their projects on time and at scale."

For the developer, securing a stable and reliable supply of high-quality, American-made modules containing ES Foundry's cells was essential for scaling its long-term clean energy pipeline. This partnership supports the confident expansion of renewable energy projects, enabling long-term savings and sustainability for the communities it serves. With domestic solar manufacturing seen as critical to national energy independence, the collaboration reinforces shared goals of a stronger, more secure energy future.

Based in South Carolina, ES Foundry is accelerating the U.S. solar industry by onshoring the manufacturing of crystalline solar cells. The company's state-of-the-art facility in Greenwood produces high-quality solar cells designed to meet the critical needs of U.S. panel manufacturers and address the supply chain demands of developers and EPCs. By offering American-made solar cells, ES Foundry enables customers to unlock an additional investment tax credit (ITC) for domestic content. Backed by a team of seasoned industry veterans, ES Foundry is committed to delivering proven, economical and reliable solar products driving the growth and sustainability of the U.S. clean energy landscape. Follow ES Foundry on LinkedIn , X and Bluesky for the latest updates.

